Slip road and carriageway closures in place as work starts on M80

Essential maintenance work on the M80 is scheduled to start from 8pm tomorrow when sections of the motorway will be closed off.

To keep road workers as well as road users safe, there will be overnight carriageway and slip-road closures on some sections of the M80 between 8pm and 6am for three nights starting from Wednesday.

Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) Limited general manager, said: “These works will help ensure the M80 Motorways will be kept in a safe condition for road users.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while we carry out this project. We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.”

The closures in place are as follows:

Wednesday, March 20: M80 northbound between Junction 4a Low Wood and Junction 5 Auchenkilns; M80 southbound from Junction 6 Old Inns to Junction 4a Low Wood.

Thursday, March 21: M80 northbound at Junction 4a Low woods dedicated slip to A8011.

Friday, March 22: M80 northbound at Junction 6a Castlecary on slip.

Signed diversions will be in place each night as required. There will be no restrictions to traffic during the day outwith these times.

Motorists can visit www.trafficscotland.org, twitter @trafficscotland, or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org for real-time traffic information and updates.