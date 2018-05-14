Shieldhill woman celebrates 100th birthday

A remarkable woman who is celebrating her 100th birthday today says a day by day approach to life has enabled her to reach the milestone.

Centenarian Jean Grosvenor was surrounded by her family as she marked the occasion at Falkirk Community Hospital with some cake and a glass of fizz.

Jean Grosvenor was joined by members of her family for her 100th birthday

As well as receiving an array of cards and flowers and reciting Wee Wally Dug, the gran-of-16 was also presented with a congratulatory telegram from the Queen by Falkirk provost Billy Buchanan.

Born on May 14, 1918, in Cathcart, Glasgow, Jean was the sole girl among eight children.

After leaving school, she went on to secure a job as a secretary and shorthand typist and worked in a variety of offices across the country.

One of Jean’s most notable career connections came when she acted as understudy to the secretary of legendary Rangers manager Bill Struth during the 1930s.

Jean Grosvenor received a special message from the Queen

Jean went on to have eight children of her own with husband George, who has since died, and moved to the Falkirk district in 1956 where she has remained since, spending time living in both Shieldhill and Laurieston.

A doting mother to Anne, Alex, George, Jean, Charles, Nicola, Lorna and Sandra, Jean retired while in her 60s to help with babysitting duties as her family grew in numbers.

She now has 16 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Jean, who has seen 20 different Prime Ministers, from David Lloyd George to Theresa May, has a simple outlook on what it takes to make it to her three-figure age.

She said: “I just do one day at a time. I never thought about being 100.

“We were brought up on good Scottish fare like soup and mince and potatoes — we very rarely got cakes!”

Offering a piece of sage advice to younger generations, Jean added: “Have faith day by day and just count your blessings that you have another day.”