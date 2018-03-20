Scotrail signalling disruptions affect Falkirk

Commuters will face disruption due to a signalling fault near Croy affecting Falkirk High station.

As a result of a signalling system problem, train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High will be cancelled, delayed or revised until further notice.

A statement on their website reads: “We had a signalling fault between Lenzie and Croy.

“Our staff are aware of the situation and are working to repair the fault.

“For futher information please speak to a member of our staff in person or through the help point on the platform, this is marked with a Q.”

Scotrail also assure commuters to keep a hold of your ticket and make a claim if they have been delayed over 30 minutes by visiting ScotRail.co.uk/delay-repay.