Safe Base will open for locals this Easter

Falkirk Police have promised locals they can stay safe in Falkirk town centre this Easter and there will be help for those who need it.

Working in partnership with Falkirk Business Improvement District (BID), local emergency services are operating a Safe Base from Park Street to ensure safety of the community.

Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service, British Red Cross and street pastors are the key players to reduce instances of crime, anti-social behaviour and alcohol or drug related incidents from Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1 at 10pm to 4am.

PC Drew Baker, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “The Safe Base allows those who need help to be treated onsite with immediate and effective response.

“We decided to position ourselves on Park Street as we know this is a popular area near a lot of bars, pubs and clubs.

“We aim to be as efficient as possible by offering support and a drop-in support for people who need our services this Easter.”