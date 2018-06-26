Roads to close for parades and Orange Walks

Roads around the district will be closed over coming days to accommodate several public processions including Orange Walks.

The majority of these will take place on Saturday for Orange Lodge marches locally, before the groups move on to the County Grand Lodge of the East of Scotland gathering in Fife. That march, beginning at 1.15pm, will end with a speech by Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster.

Orange walks will take place around the district. Picture Alan Murray

Prior to departure though marches will take place locally, with rolling road closures planned from 7.45am until 8.45am in Carronshore, Camelon, Bainsford, and until 9am in Stenhousemuir and Maddiston. Streets in Westquarter, particularly around the Overton Roundabout and Wholequarter Avenue, will also be affected between 7.30am and 10.15am.

Roads in Grangemouth including Newlands Road, Central Avenue and Abbots Road will be closed for the walks between 9.15am and 10.30am.

Plans are also in place for several parades upon the groups’ return from Fife with more closures beginning at 3.45pm in Grangemouth, and at 4.15pm in Maddiston, Bainsford, Camelon and Westquarter.

Another procession will take place on Thursday in Bo’ness for Unison Kinneil Band and the Bo’ness and Carriden Band and on Friday as part of Bo’ness Fair.

Click the link for detailed routes, maps and times click the area name: Stenhousemuir, Maddiston, Grangemouth, Bo’ness, Westquarter, Carronshore, Camelon.

Detailed routes and timings visit Falkirk Council website