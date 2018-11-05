Remembrance events in Falkirk area to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice

There are a number of ceremonies taking place throughout the area to mark Remembrance Sunday and 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Events actually begin on Friday when Standburn holds a service at the village war memorial from 11am, with Drumbowie Primary School pupils laying a wreath and unveiling a WW1 Tommy silhouette.

On Saturday there will be a dedication ceremony from 10am in Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens and at 7pm the annual Festival of Remembrance, presented by Bill Black will take place at Falkirk Town Hall.

On Remembrance Sunday a procession will leave Falkirk Town Hall at 9.30am and make its way to Dollar Park War Memorial where Reverend Robert Allan of Falkirk Trinity Church will lead a memorial service.

At 3pm a thanksgiving parade will leave Falkirk municipal buildings the Municipal Buildings for Callendar House where there will be a short service.

In other areas, a service will take place at Slamannan war memorial from 10.40am and a parade will depart Bonnybridge community centre at 12.30am proceeding to the Memorial Gardens for a service.

In Denny a parade will leave Carronbank Crescent at 10.45am and move to Church Walk Memorial Gardens.

Grangemouth’s parade starts at 10.10am in Dundas Street and, after a service at Abbottsgrange Parish Church, moves onto the Cenotaph in Zetland Park.

At 10.30am 1st Polmont Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade will march from the Masonic Lodge on Maddiston Road, onto Brightons Cross, turning right onto Main Street, and conclude at the church.

In Bo’ness a procession will start at noon from the Old Kirk on Panbrae Road, head east along Panbrae Road, crossing the Church Wynd at Jeffries Corner and onto Stewart Avenue, stopping at the War Memorial for a service before heading back along Stewart Avenue.

If you have any Remembrance events you would like to publicise you can contact the Falkirk Herald by via e-mail at editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk or call (01324) 690247.