Probe launched after police use Taser on man in Forth Valley

A police watchdog has launched a probe after a Taser was used on a 20-year-old man in the Forth Valley area.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) confirmed it would be looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident which took place on March 29.

Officers were called to an address in Bannockburn following reports of concern for a person at around about 11.45pm.

No one was injured following the incident and the 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended and whilst bringing the incident to a safe conclusion, a Taser was discharged. No-one was injured as a result.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.

“As is standard procedure when a Taser is discharged, the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

A spokesperson for the PIRC’s Investigation Team said: “We are investigating a police officer’s use of a conductive energy device, known as Taser, at a 20-year-old man in Bannockburn on March 29, 2019.

“As is standard procedure, the case was referred by Police Scotland and a report will be submitted to them in due course.”

Police Scotland’s use of Tasers on suspects has risen by 400 per cent in three years, according to the latest figures.

The devices were used on members of the public 65 times during a 12-month period up until March 2018.

A total of 27 incidents involving the weapons were recorded the previous year and on 13 occasions in 2016.

Police Scotland is training an extra 520 officers to use the devices whilst the Scottish Police Federation wants to see all officers equipped with them.