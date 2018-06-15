Polmont chef’s last-minute supermarket dash helped him land two awards

Care home chef Brian Gollan has won two prestigious awards in a major contest which saw him forced to improvise and stage a last-minute supermarket dash for ingredients.

Brian, who works at Ivybank Care Home in Polmont, took the Highly Commended Main award for a sumptuous dish based on ballotine of rabbit and also took third place in the Chef of the Year contest run by the National Association of Care Catering (NACC).

He had to dash to the supermarket with just ten minutes to spare when his ingredients arrived late and incomplete.

Brian said: “I’m quite blown away by the fact that I achieved the award. It was a privilege to take part and I am very surprised and honoured to receive an award under the circumstances – I’m just chuffed.”

Entrants had to create a nutritionally-balanced, two-course menu suitable for care home residents but had to create their meal for no more that £2.25 per head based on four portions and produce it in just 90 minutes.