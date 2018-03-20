Police investigating stolen cars in Redding and Denny

Police are investigating multiple reports of stolen cars in the Falkirk district.

Two vehicles, one in Redding’s Thomson Drive and another in Glasgow Road, Denny have been reported stolen.

Both incidents took place last night (Monday, March 19) between the hours of midnight and 3am.

The vehicle in Thomson Drive was an Audi TT and was parked overnight in the owner’s garage.

The garage had both unsecure exterior doors and also an unlocked interior door which led into the house.

Police believe this is the reason the thief managed to steal the car keys.

The second stolen vehicle, on Glasgow Road, was also an Auti TT and thieves were again able to locate the key through an unlocked door.

Sergeant David Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, is urgently calling on members of the public.

He said: “Locals must ensure their doors are locked at night and that keys are stored in a safe place.”

Falkirk Police also offer a free home security survey which helps to assess how safe and secure your home is. These are available upon request.

If anybody has information relating to any of these incidents or can help officers with their inquiries, please call police on 101.