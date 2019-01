Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the motorway near Linlithgow this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called to the scene between Junctions 3 and 4 on the M9 shortly before 7.30am.

No one was injured as a result of the accident and the road was cleared a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The vehicles were removed to the hard shoulder at about 8.10am and thankfully no one was injured.”