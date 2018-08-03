Plans to turn old Falkirk ambulance depot into care home questioned

Objectors want to prevent a former ambulance depot becoming a residential care home.

Meallmore Ltd is proposing to transform the site on Windsor Road, which is due to be demolished, into a two-storey, 32 bedroom care home.

Despite 46 letters of complaint, planning officers recommend Falkirk Council allow the plans to move forward.

But protesters are not convinced the care home would be in the right place.

They feel the proposal would hide views from existing homes, have a negative impact on house prices, invade the privacy of existing residents and overshadow properties already there.

Some fear that local GPs would not be able to cope with additional demands from the care home.

The council has received three letters of support welcoming the development of the derelict site and say it would bring jobs and investment to Falkirk town centre and would be a sensible use considering the history of the site.

Meallmore Ltd has responded to concerns and reduced the overall height of the building and revised the car parking site layout.

A report from planners to the committee states: “The application site is within an area of well-established residential character. It is is well located for the town centre and transport links. The proposal does not offend any other development plan policies.”

Proposals are due to be discussed by the planning committee on Monday.