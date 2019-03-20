Plans to hold ‘children’s raves’ at Falkirk nightclub will have to wait

A popular nightclub’s plans to open its doors to children suffered a setback when Falkirk Licensing Board stated the venue was “too dark” to be safe for youngsters.

Temple, formerly known as The Warehouse, in Burnbank Road, Falkirk, made an application to the board to vary its premises licence so it could hold Big Fish Little Fish – also known as “children’s raves” – events for youngsters aged six and under.

At a meeting of the board yesterday (Wednesday), Councillor Robert Bissett said he wanted to hold off on granting permission to allow children into the venue until lights had been added to make the interior brighter for such events.

Representatives of Temple said the venue wanted to become more of a community asset, opening during the daytime and hosting exercise classes as well as continuing to operate as a nightclub and live music venue.

There was also a proposal to have food served on the premises in the form of a hot dog stand.

The application was continued until the next meeting of the board on May 1.