Plan to build war memorial to honour Bainsford’s fallen heroes

Plans are afoot to create a lasting legacy in Bainsford for the men who fought and died for their country.

The memorial will pay tribute to the 100-plus brave sons from the village who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Led by Falkirk North Councillor Robert Bissett, the idea is to locate the memorial in Dawson Park behind its pavilion.

He said: “I have 108 men so far and that might be revised up or down as I do more research.

“I anticipate the costs to be around £74,000, a small price when we consider these men gave their lives.

“I will be holding the first meeting of the Bainsford War Memorial in February.

“I intend involving the local schools in Bainsford and Langlees.

“Anyone with information on relatives who may have died fighting in the First and Second World Wars can contact me with any information.”

To get in touch with Cllr Bissett, send an email to robert.bissett@falkirk.gov.uk.