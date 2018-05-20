Piper before dawn for rail tragedy

Local residents in Larbert have been made aware that a memorial event is set to take place in the early hours of this Tuesday.

A service to remember the Quintinshill rail disaster of 1915 - which resulted in the deaths of over 200 people - will take place at Larbert railway station at 3.30am.

That was the time the train left the station over 100 years ago, and a piper will be on hand to mark the occasion.

Provost Billy Buchanan has apologised in advance for any disturbance this may cause at such an early hour.