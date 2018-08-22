Pictures: Generous spirit shines through the rain clouds on Charities Day

Rain showers couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowds of people who turned out to support Falkirk Rotary Club’s annual Charities Day.

Despite the gloomy weather last Saturday, dozens made their way to High Street, which was a bustling hub of activity as campaigners set out their stalls to raise around £7500 for causes based in the district.

Rotary Club raising funds for Rotary Young Leaders, Challenge Enterprise and Young Carers.

As well as the fundraising aspect, Charities Day, which is supported by Falkirk Delivers, is an ideal platform for stall holders and organisations to explain to shoppers why their donations are so important and how they will be used.

One such example of that was Soroptomist International, who set up a prize-winning tombola to generate a cash windfall for Falkirk Young Carers and Water Aid.

Other charities and community organisations which took part included Alzheimer Scotland, Falkirk and District Fibromyalgia Support Group, Antonine Friendship Link and Falkirk Operatic Society.

The event also enables the participating charities to share news of their recent successes, plus details of any future fundraisers or campaigns they have in the pipeline.

Those who visited the town centre to support their local charities and browse for a bargain or two were also able to pick up a fine selection of home baking, while the attention of younger visitors was captured by a face painting stand.

Alex Fleming, Falkirk Delivers Business Improvement District manager, said: “Charities Day is a staple in the town centre events calendar.

“The event saw more than 25 different charities represented on the High Street with around £7500 being raised for good causes. The event was as always well attended by the people of Falkirk and the town centre was bustling with people showing their support.

“We would like to thank everyone involved for making the event a huge success.”