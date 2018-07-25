PICTURES: Big birthday bash for OPFS Falkirk

Dozens of Falkirk district residents gathered together to mark the 30th anniversary of an organisation which provides vital support to the region’s families.

One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS) threw open its doors to guests as it held a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at its base in Maddiston’s Forgie Crescent last Wednesday.

Youngsters and their parents enjoyed a lovely day of leisure as they sampled tea, cakes and sandwiches in the sun.

There was also a variety of activities laid on throughout the event, including face painting and playpark games.

OPFS Falkirk assists families, especially single parents, who are facing financial difficulties by giving them access to emergency items, fresh produce, community meals and a school clothing bank.

Carrol Wilcox, OPFS Falkirk manager, said: “At OPFS Falkirk we are delighted to have been serving Falkirk from the heart of Maddiston for 30 years.

“We have helped to transform the lives of thousands of people in the community during this time.

“The difference our staff, sessional workers and volunteers make to the lives of single parents, children and families is invaluable and transformative.”

