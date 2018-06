Carron and Carronshore Gala Day took place for the first time in 18 years on Saturday.

A procession featuring pipe bands and Taekwondo groups wound its way through Carron and Carronshore before arriving at Gairdoch Park where a fun fair kept guests amused throughout the day.

The gala queen arrives on Saturday. Pic: Dave Johnston

There was even a nod to the previous event in 2000 as that year’s Gala Queen, Louise Ainslie, crowned the 2018 recipient, 11-year-old Eva Smith.