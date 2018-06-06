Pictures: A shining example at annual Emergency Services Day

Family fun was intertwined with important safety messages as the sun shone for this year’s Falkirk district Emergency Services Day.

Around 8000 spectators gathered at the Helix Park last Saturday as police, firefighters, ambulance crews and mountain rescue teams laid on live demonstrations. Intrigued youngsters also got the chance to peek inside a range of emergency service vehicles.

A spokeswoman for organisers Falkirk Community Trust said: “We were delighted to see so many people attend.

“It remains a popular event that the whole community embraces and we will continue to give local emergency services a platform to engage with everyone.”