Picture special: Sun shines for big crowds on Mariner’s Day

Sunshine brought out the crowds to enjoy this year’s Camelon Mariner’s Day as the streets and park were thronged for all the fun.

The event, which was revived in 2015, had marching bands, entertainers and schoolchildren taking part in the parade which wound its way from Lock 16 to Stirling Road.

Camelon Mariners Day 2018. Picture by Alan Murray

Boghall Pipe Band and 1st Tulliallan Company Boys’ Brigade band gave those taking part and the waiting spectators plenty of music to enjoy, while floats from Easter Carmuirs, Carmuirs and St Francis primary schools carried lots of excited children, with others walking behind.

Once at the park it was time for the ceremonial part of the day’s festivities.

Firstly, Councillor Pat Reid handed over the keys of Camelon to Provost Billy Buchanan.

Then Mrs Marion Jack removed the crown from 2017 Queen Mia Dornan before crowning Millie Blackadder, an 11-year-old pupils at Easter Carmuirs.

Both youngsters made short speeches to the delight of the cheering crowd.

Once the formal part of the day was over it was time to enjoy all the entertainment which included more from the bands, as well as Lieutenant Stardust and Highland Harmony, and making time to visit all the stalls.

Heather Adam, a member of the Mariner’s Day organising committee, said: “It was a wonderful day and it was great that the sun shone for us.

“There were people in the park enjoying all the entertainment till after 4pm which was fabulous.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part, all those who supported us and everyone who gave generously to once again allow this community event to go ahead.”

The retinue was: Ladies in Waiting – Hayley McKinlay (Bantaskin PS) and Lulu Watt (Easter Carmuirs) ; Maids of Honour – Sophie Peasley (Carmuirs) and Daniella Clark (St Francis): Flower Girls – Emily Dowell (Carmuirs) and Chloe Murray (Bantaskin).

Champion – Ewan Cullen (Easter Carmuirs); Mariner Boy – Zach Finlayson (Carmuirs); Herald – Leon Boslem (St Francis); Page Boys – Michael Drzewiecki (St Francis) and Grant Craig (Easter Carmuirs).

Fairies – Amberly Howarth, Aimee Muir and Aillie Donaldson (Easter Carmuirs); Alicja Perzanowskia, Ruby Inch and Kelsey Leigh Neil (Carmuirs); Mila Marshall and Elise Lightbody (Bantaskin); Cydnaei Lumsden-Lethem and Ailie Boslem (St Francis).