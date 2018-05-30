Owners urged to check pets and homes for fleas this summer

Pet owners have been urged to check their pets and homes for fleas in light of the warm weather.

Pets at Home Falkirk say a mild winter, followed by the heatwaves, has created the perfect breeding ground for the parasites.

Owners are advised to wash bedding at 60 degrees, hoover carpets, floorboards and skirting boards, check their pet’s coat for brown or black spots and use a pet flea treatment regularly.

Fleas rapidly multiply when left untreated, with a single adult female being able to lay around 40 eggs every day.

As well as living on a pet, the fleas can live in household furnishings while continuing to breed and may bite humans in the most serious of cases.

Alan Hynd, Pets at Home Falkirk store manager, said: “While the risk to a pet varies from animal to animal, it is possible for a pet to become infested after missing just one preventative treatment.

“Seeking regular treatment, even during cold seasons, is a sensible precaution for all pet owners and can prepare your pet for the warmer summer months.”

For more information on Pets at Home’s flea treatment subscription service, go to www.petsathome.com/subscribeandsaveflea.