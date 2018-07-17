One Parent Families Scotland to host 30th anniversary tea party in Falkirk district

An organisation which works to support Falkirk district families will celebrate its 30th anniversary tomorrow (Wednesday).

To mark the occasion, One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS) is inviting guests along to its Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at its base in Forgie Crescent, Maddiston.

The event will run from 1-3pm and feature an array of activities for all of the family, as well as a plentiful supply of refreshments.

OPFS Falkirk assists families, especially single parents, facing financial difficulties by enabling access to emergency items, fresh produce, community meals and a school clothing bank.

Carrol Wilcox, OPFS Falkirk manager, said: “At OPFS Falkirk we are delighted to have been serving Falkirk from the heart of Maddiston for 30 years.

“We have helped to transform the lives of thousands of people in the community during this time.

“The difference our staff, sessional workers and volunteers make to the lives of single parents, children and families is invaluable and transformative.”

Call 01324 711 271 to reserve a place at OPFS Falkirk’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.