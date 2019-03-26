Oil spill after crash in Bainsford caused lengthy delays

An oil spill caused by a car crashing into a bus resulted in rush hour delays in Bainsford.

Drivers commuting home from schools and workplaces were still being affected into the early evening following the accident in Main Street yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

Queues began forming as far back as Stenhousemuir as both oil and anti-freeze spilled onto the road after the crash, which involved a First vehicle and took place near Burnbank Road.

You may also be interested in:

Video: Man in hospital after Carronshore incident

Bo’ness man seized woman by throat

Falkirk managers ranked by win-rate

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision at 3.35pm on Monday, March 25 between a car and a bus.

“A lot of oil and anti-freeze was spilled on the road which was cleared up by the council.”

David Phillips, operations director for First Midland Bluebird, said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an unfortunate incident whereby a third-party vehicle crossed over to the wrong side of road and struck the offside front of our vehicle.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured. We are now assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries into establishing the root cause of the incident.”