New post office moving into Falkirk’s Howgate shopping centre

The Post Office has confirmed it will be opening a modern new branch in a shopping centre at the end of October.

From October 25 Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre will be home to a completely refurbished post office offering a wide range of services, including stationary, gifts and food to go.

The new branch will replace the post offices in Garrison Place – which will be closing on October 31 – and Cow Wynd, which closed its doors for good last week.

Roger Gale, Post Office network and sales director, said the move would provide long term security for post offices in the community.

He added: “I am confident the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service whilst helping to provide future sustainability for the branch and maintaining a Post Office presence in Falkirk.”