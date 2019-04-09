New disability friendship group launched in Falkirk

Adults with learning disabilities will be helped to combat loneliness and social isolation and enhance their social skills thanks to a new service.

Funded by Falkirk Council, Dates-n-Mates will help those with a learning disability participate in organised social events that take place in accessible venues. These events aim to help members make new friends and form personal relationships.

Over the next two years it is expected that around 85 local members will attend around eight social and dating events per month as well as participate in volunteering and training opportunities and skills workshops highlighted or organised by the site. In addition, a further 300 members from Scotland’s other local Dates-n-Mates branches are expected to attend larger events including Valentines and Christmas parties.

Taking part in the sessions is voluntary and established branches have successfully helped members build confidence and skills as well as cement meaningful friendships.

Councillor Fiona Collie, spokesperson for health and social care, said: “Everyone needs love and friendship but sometimes it is often difficult to find and this is especially true for adults with a learning disability.

“The programme of events gives participants a wide range of opportunities to build a strong a social life and create relationships that we all need for a happy and fulfilling life.”

For further information about dates-n-mates Falkirk visit the Dates-n-Mates website email dnmFalkirk@c-change.org.uk or call 07720 591236.