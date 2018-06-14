National Schools Mass at Falkirk Stadium cancelled due to Storm Hector

A National Schools Mass scheduled to take place at the Falkirk Stadium this morning (Thursday) has been cancelled because of the “exceptional winds” caused by Storm Hector.

The Scottish Catholic Education Service has called a halt to the service for safety reasons.

Around 8000 pupils were expected to take part in today’s event, organised to mark the centenary of the 1918 Education Act which saw Catholic schools transfer from diocesan control to state governance.

Barbara Coupar, director of the Scottish Catholic Education Service, said: “It is with great regret that, due to Storm Hector and the exceptional winds, for health and safety reasons the National Schools Mass at Falkirk Stadium has been cancelled.

“We would ask schools currently travelling to return to school. Do not make your way to the stadium.

“We thank you all for your understanding.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow “be aware” warning until 3pm with wind gusting up to 70mph expected in some areas.

A number of ferry services have been cancelled and trains have also experienced problems with overhead lines and fallen trees.

