Music festival shuffling back to Larbert for fifth straight year

Organisers have confirmed the popular Shuffle Down music festival is returning to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall in 2019 and will now take place over two days.

The line-up for the event, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, has still to be announced, but in the past organisers have attracted big name beat combos like Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five to the Dobbie stage, as well as a ton of other talented turns.

Visit www.shuffledown.co.uk for early bird tickets and more information.