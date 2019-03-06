Mum praises Maddiston community’s support after fire destroys her home

A mum-of-two whose home was ravaged by a fire has expressed her gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for rallying behind her family in their time of need.

Amanda Wyllie (27) has been stunned by the level of support shown by the community since her Maddiston property was gutted by a blaze late on Sunday night, the cause of which is unknown.

The fire devastated Amanda Wyllie's home in Stanley Gardens, Maddiston

Four fire engines were called out to tackle the flames, which took hold so quickly that Amanda, her two children and boyfriend were all forced to flee from the property in Stanley Gardens without anything on their feet.

Fortunately, none of the family nor their pet cat or dog suffered any injuries.

However, many personal belongings, including clothes, toys and furniture, were completely destroyed.

Amanda and her family are now staying with relatives in Clackmannan as they try to come to terms with the devastating aftermath of the blaze.

Their spirits have been lifted by a stream of messages from their nearest and dearest, as well as kind-hearted strangers, offering support and a host of donations.

Amanda, who has lived in Stanley Gardens since moving from Maddiston seven years ago, said: “We’ve had so many messages offering well wishes and clothes for the kids, toys and tablets, some from people I’ve not spoken to in months.

“The street did a collection for us which raised over £250.

“We couldn’t have asked for better from anybody.

“People have been offering everything, you’ve no idea the generosity.

“I want them all to know how thankful we are.

“I can’t put it into words, it means the absolute world.”

For the time being, Amanda is taking things one day at a time.

The family are still awaiting news on if and when they will be rehoused while repairs are carried out on their home.

Amanda added: “I’ve spoken with the landlord and they don’t have anywhere else for us to go at the moment.

“We’ve got the basics covered for the next couple of days.

“We’ve got somewhere to stay but we’re in shock, it was just a total panic.”