MSP encourages Falkirk district businesses to apply for Carer Positive award

Falkirk district employers are being urged to apply for Carer Postive accreditation — by a local MSP whose office has been recognised with the same status.

Michael Matheson, who represents Falkirk West, received his award from Carers Scotland on Friday, June 15 during Carers Week.

The accreditation is given to employers who have put systems in place to support carers through workplace policies and practices and who help staff to manage work and caring responsibilities.

Mr Matheson, who also committed himself to supporting carers across his constituency by signing the Carers Week pledge, said: “I’m proud to join the ranks of Scotland’s Carer Positive employers and encourage businesses in Falkirk district to consider following suit.

“There are an estimated 788,000 unpaid carers in Scotland, many of whom will be holding down a job while looking after a loved one, and these often hidden heroes deserve all the support we can give them.

“Having carer-friendly workplace policies also has benefits for employers, ranging from improved staff morale to being able to recruit from a wider pool of people offering valuable skills and experience.”

Go to www.carerpositive.org/apply to find out more about becoming a Carer Positive employer.