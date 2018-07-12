Motorist helps an apparently abandoned horse in Westquarter field

A concerned animal lover has hit out at the owner of a horse who he claims has left it without sufficient water in sweltering conditions.

Robert Myles first noticed the animal at Christmas and would look out for it every time he drove past the field, which lies adjacent to Redding Road in Westquarter, near Glenside Cottages.

As temperatures soared this month Robert became concerned for the animal’s welfare, believing its owner was not looking after it on a regular basis.

His suspicions were confirmed when he climbed into the field and discovered the horse had no permanent access to water and had been relying on a woman, who lives nearby, periodically filling a water basin from a hose.

READ MORE: Herald readers vent anger over horse’s plight

Robert said: “I jumped over the wall and asked the woman living near the field if I could borrow her hose to give the horse some water and she said yes, but only this once, because she had been put upon by the actual owner of the horse to give it water in the winter and she wasn’t going to do it anymore.

As far as we can see it’s got nothing to eat here except some hay and the grass Robert Myles

“She said it’s a shame for the horse but it wasn’t her responsibility.”

After phoning the SSPCA and failing to arrange a call-outor visit, Mr Myles decided to get some water himself as temperatures continued to rise and the animal remained outside in the sweltering conditions.

He said: “The woman in the cottages told me she had a phone number for the owner. She kept phoning him to tell him there was no water for the horse but it ended up with him just not answering her calls.

“So I came out with my son-in-law and climbed the fence. I got water bottles from Tesco in Redding and some carrots and apples. As far as we can see it’s got nothing to eat here except some hay and the grass, which is hard to get to because of all the thistles here.”

Robert called the SSPCA again and admitted he was not too happy about the advice they gave him.

“They told me they were going to speak to the owner – who they said they have had words with before. What they also said was I should keep monitoring this myself and if I come up and see there is no water I wasn’t to give the horse water myself, I was to phone them and they would come out the next day and put water in the field – so that it is down on record they had to do it.

“I thought, that’s like someone in the Sahara coming up to you with a bottle of water and saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve got this bottle of water just now but you can’t get it until tomorrow.”

Robert has been returning with bottles of water and carrots and apples every two or three days to check on the horse’s welfare

The Falkirk Herald joined him on a visit on Monday afternoon, when the horse was once again without a drink.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said: “We can confirm we have been alerted to a horse in a field in Redding and our enquiries are currently on-going.”