More Falkirk groups to benefit from Co-op Local Community Fund

More Falkirk district groups are now able to benefit from the Co-operative Food store’s Local Community Fund.

The Co-op has widened the criteria of its initiative to allow not-for-profit organisations without charitable status to join registered charities in applying for financial support.

Twenty-six Falkirk charities have been helped by Co-op members in the past 18 months alone, with one per cent of all own-brand products going to organisations such as Falkirk and District Boys’ Brigade and Woodcraft Folk Falkirk.

In return, Co-op members have received a five per cent reward for themselves and been given the chance to determine where the funds should be allocated to.

Nearly 3000 UK organisations dedicated to supporting young people have received £5.4 million from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

A further £4 million was allocated to social inclusion charities, while £2.9 million was awarded to health-related causes.

Falkirk district organisations are being encouraged to put their names forward for a slice of the funding.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community engagement at the Co-op, said: “We want to support organisations that bring people together to make a difference in their local community.

“By widening our criteria we can encourage even more organisations to apply for the fund.”

For more information about how to apply for funding, visit www.coop.co.uk/causes.