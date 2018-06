A Laurieston teenager who went missing has been found “safe and well” by police.

Cheryl Hutchison (15) had last been seen in Bainsford at around 9.30pm on Sunday night.

However, officers have confirmed she has since been traced.

A post on the Forth Valley Police Division Facebook page read: “We can confirm that Cheryl Hutchison was traced safe and well yesterday evening.

“Thank you for your help in sharing our appeals for information.”