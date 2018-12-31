Man who died after fatal crash named by Forth Valley police

A man killed in a car crash in Bridge of Allan has been identified.

Police in Forth Valley have confirmed that pedestrian Fraser Ross, of Alloa, was hit by a Land Rover Defender in Cornton Road at around 11.10pm on Thursday, December 27.

The 29-year-old sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of the Road Policing Unit (RPU) in Stirling, said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Fraser’s family and our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would reiterate our appeal for motorists or other members of the public with information that can assist this investigation to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the RPU in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 4280 of December 27.