M80 slip roads to close for ‘essential maintenance works’

Two M80 slip roads are to close for a number of nights to allow for resurfacing work.

Overnight maintenance on the northbound Junction 7 Haggs slip road will begin on Friday, February 15 and take five nights to complete.

The work will take place between 8pm and 6am and is due to be finished by 6am on Wednesday, February 20.

For safety, the road will be shut to traffic each night during this period.

A signed diversion route will be in place for motorway users via the M876 Junction 1 Checkbar and A803 traffic will be diverted via M80 Junction 6a Castlecary.

Once the work on the northbound slip road is carried out, the improvements will move to the southbound slip road from Wednesday, February 20 for nine consecutive nights.

This work will take place from 8pm until 6am each night, with completion expected by 6am on Friday, March 1.

The slip road will also be closed overnight during the improvements, with traffic being diverted via M80 Junction 6a Castlecary and A803 traffic re-routed via M876 Junction 1 Checkbar.

The main M80 Motorway at Junction 7 will be open at all times during the improvements to the slip roads.

Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) Ltd general manager, said: “These essential maintenance works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are reduced to help minimise disruption to motorists as much as possible.

“The traffic management is required to ensure that both our teams as well as all road users are kept safe during the essential carriageway repairs, however, teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage all motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.”

Visit www.trafficscotland.org or search @trafficscotland on Twitter for journey planning information.