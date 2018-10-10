Longannet could be site of new train factory that will bring 1000 jobs to the area

The former power station at Longannet has been shortlisted as a potential new home for a factory which could employ 1000 people.

Spanish rolling stock engineering company Talgo, which specialises in manufacturing fast, lightweight trains for countries like the USA and Saudi Arabia, has announced the Kincardine location is one of two Scottish sites – the other being the decommissioned nuclear power station at Hunterston – it is considering for the factory.

Carlos de Palacio, Talgo president, said: “The establishment of a manufacturing facility in the UK is a significant part of Talgo’s future strategy. Our aim is to establish true manufacturing, rather than assembling from parts made elsewhere.

“This means we will draw from materials and expertise across the UK. This keeps more money in the UK economy, and creates more skilled long-term jobs. Although there can only be one factory site, we have developed excellent relationships with areas we have visited.

“We anticipate continuing these relationships to ensure that Talgo provides opportunity across the UK.”

As well as Longannet and Hunterston there are four other shortlisted locations in the UK – one in Wales and three in England.

Opened in 1973, Longannet’s coal fired power station was the last of its kind in Scotland and closed its doors for good back in March 2016, leading to 230 job losses.

Talgo will take a final decision on the factory site next month.