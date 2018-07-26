Little Mix in Falkirk: Everything you need to know

Excitement is building among legions of Little Mix fans ahead of the girl group’s sell-out show at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow (Friday).

A bumper crowd of around 21,000 is expected to pack out the venue to watch the chart-topping band in action on their Summer Hits Tour as they perform top tracks including Touch, Shout Out To My Ex and Black Magic.

Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have won dozens of awards since being formed for The X Factor in 2011, including two MTV Europe Music Awards and a Brit Award.

Doors will open at 4.30pm as special guests RAK-SU and Germein entertain concert-goers before the world’s biggest girl group take to the stage.

A number of parking restrictions will be in place around the stadium from 4pm.

The stadium car parking will only be accessible to people with pre-paid parking, no other vehicles will be admitted to the car park from 4pm onwards.

Police have created designated drop off and pick up areas - click HERE for details.

The Callendar Shopping Centre car-park will also remain open for those attending the gig.

If you’re arriving at Falkirk High Station, the walk to the stadium will be around 45 minutes, or you can get First Bus number 3 service from Gartcows Road, around a 5-10minute walk from the station. Alternatively, a taxi from the station to the stadium will take around 10-15minutes.

The event is expected to finish at around 10pm.

While sunny spells are forecast for most of the day, light showers are expected around 9pm, so best to dress accordingly, especially if you have a walk home from the stadium.