Laurieston’s first ever music festival to support mental health charity

A Falkirk district village will host its first ever music festival in a bid to fundraise for a mental health charity.

Laurieston Bowling Club (LBC) is lining up a Party at the Green event this Saturday, April 6 to support the work of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

A top line-up featuring local acts such as Joe Dickinson and folk and country singer Fiona McTaggart and others from farther afield will supply the entertainment.

Also on the bill are: acoustic performers Charlie & Co, singer-songwriter Jamie Lee Morley, Nicole Carlin, Andy Jackson, Rebecca Traynor and Saskia Eng among others.

The family-focused event has been organised by LBC member Kelly Dickinson who has previously brought Scottish music icon Horse to Camelon Bowling Club for a sell-out show, as well as comedy duo The Dolls.

Kelly said: “These were complete sell-outs and I’m hoping this year’s at Laurieston will be too.

“It’s great for the villagers of Laurieston to have so much talent to come and see.”

The one-day event will run from 2pm until late and tickets can be bought for £3 by calling 07568388919 or emailing kjdevents@gmail.com.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales and a raffle will go to SAMH.