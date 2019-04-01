Laurieston Primary School pupils visit Falkirk Council’s chambers and sit in Provost’s chair

Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan played host to primary seven pupils from Laurieston Primary School just before they broke up Easter Holidays.

The youngsters were visiting the municipal buildings Laurieston Primary School to meet the Provost and local councillors who represent all the different areas of Falkirk. The Laurieston VIPs were taken on a tour of the buildings and got see the Provost’s office and the council chambers where the big debates about Falkirk’s future are held. Pupils got into a bit of a debate themselves when they took part in a mock discussion about whether mobile phones should be banned in schools. Provost Buchanan heard lots of differing viewponts on the subject during the lively debate. He then temporarily gave up his chair and allowed the youngsters to have a seat and try on his robes of office. A Laurieston Primary School spokesperson said: “It was great for us to experience what goes on at a local level in politics. The pupils really enjoyed themselves and can’t wait to hopefully view a real councillors meeting in May. Many pupils have said it was their best visit so far in Primary 7.”