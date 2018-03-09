Latest on bins following weather disruption

Following the big freeze, Falkirk Council were forced to reschedule bin collections across the area but will now also uplift excess waste too.

The council assure that on residents’ next blue bin collection cycle they will also have side waste and bagged recyclable waste lifted on this occasion.

If your original collection date was Wednesday, February 28 it will now be Wednesday, March 14.

A statement on their website gives further information on what waste can be lifted: “This material can only be excess material for the blue container.

Ideally it has to be visible in either a large cardboard box or in a see through transparent bag where possible.

All non recyclate or general waste placed as side waste will not be lifted as this will contaminate the material being collected.”

The green residual bins are now back on schedule as all back log has been cleared and bulk uplifts will restart for scheduled collections from Monday March 12.

Brown garden bin collections will also restart on Monday, March 12 following the scheduled calendar alongside food and box collections.