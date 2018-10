A woman driver is thought to have been attacked at Larbert Cross.

Reports indicate the woman and her car were targeted by an individual armed with a “weapon” outside the Commercial Hotel on Stirling Road shortly after 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday).

A number of cars were stopped by officers as drivers and passers-by were asked to provide statements.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“The woman isn’t thought to need hospital treatment.”