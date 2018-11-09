Watch Larbert Primary School pupils singing their hearts out in front of 2500 knitted poppies

Young and old gathered in Larbert Old Parish Church just days before Remembrance Sunday to sing and display an amazing creation.

Members of the church congregation were joined by Larbert Village Primary School choir yesterday to show off the knitted stream of red knitted poppies – featuring over 2500 individual wool flowers – and perform some wartime songs and poems which Falkirk Herald chief photographer was on hand to capture.

The Knit and Knatter group put out a request for help knitting the poppies and they have been amazed by the generosity of the community, school, congregation and friends, which allowed them to exceed their original target of 2000 knitted or crocheted poppies.

Larbert Old Parish Church’s main Remembrance service takes place on Sunday at 10.45am and and evening service will begin 6.30pm.