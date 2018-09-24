Top gymnast Jordan finds Portugal trip a bit of a stretch

A talented young gymnast is about to represent his country and needs a helping hand to allow him to cope with the financial strain of competing in Portugal.

Earlier in the year Forth Valley Gymnastic Club’s Jordan Dewar earned a place on the Great Britain team heading out to the European Teamgym Championships next month and is now fundraising for the big trip.

A quiz night will take place from 7pm on Saturday at Denny Bowling Club in order to raise cash for Jordan’s expenses.

The 17-year-old Larbert High School pupil said: “I was so happy to have been selected to represent Team GB at the 2018 European Teamgym Championships in Odivelas, Portugal in October. I have been working hard for this moment for over five years now and travelled up and down the country for the past year to work with the best coaches in the UK.

“Being selected was a dream come true. I get to not only perform my best tumbles and rotations but also get to represent my country at the same time.

“Unfortunately, Teamgym is not fully funded by British Gymnastics and so the cost of this opportunity is high. It is anticipated – to cover the cost of sending me to Portugal, my official Team GB kit, pay for my accommodation and meals and also the cost of travelling – the expenditure will be over £2500.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jordandewar to donate or www.scottishgymnastics.org/participate/about-gymnastics-teamgym for more information.