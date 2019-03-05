Stenhousemuir’s Lucy is over the moon to be walking for cancer charity

MoonWalk Scotland – the breast cancer charity famous for its trademark decorated bras – is urging people to join in its circus-themed run around Edinburgh on Saturday, June 8.

Already in training for the event’s most demanding challenge is Lucy Machen, a nanny from Stenhousemuir who is “excited and nervous” to be taking on the 52.4-mile Over the Moon course.

Lucy lost more than four stone and says the MoonWalk will help keep it off

Signing up to do the double marathon in just 14 hours has a double purpose for Lucy.

As a former worker at a youth cancer charity she knows exactly how the funds raised in the epic challenge every year have made a huge difference to people’s lives.

And as someone who lost an incredible four stone in weight last year, training for the MoonWalk is helping her stay trim. Lucy said: “I want to keep the weight off and signing up for the 52.4-mile double marathon is very much part of that goal. It’s given me another fitness target to get stuck into.”

With a fabulous circus theme, the 14th MoonWalk Scotland will see walkers winding their way past some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and St Giles Cathedral.

From clowns, to ringmasters, trapeze artists and all things ‘The Greatest Showman’, Walk the Walk is hoping people will let their imaginations go crazy as they decorate their circus-inspired bras to wear at the event.

Lucy has also been inspired by her Nan, who survived breast cancer.

“She’s now nearly 80 and very active, she plays darts and is out every night,” said Lucy, who is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ve volunteered twice previously at The Moonwalk Scotland as a marshal on the route and I know the atmosphere is absolutely amazing.“

Open to people aged 10 and over, walkers can take on one of four challenges: The New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).

More than 85,000 people have taken part over the years, helping to raise more than £20.5 million to fund projects such as the new Maggie’s Centre in Larbert.

l For more information and to sign up for The MoonWalk, go to www.walkthewalk.org.