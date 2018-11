Families are invited to a festive fun day to raise funds for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

It takes place at the Salvation Army Hall, Main Street, Larbert on Saturday, November 24, from 10am-3pm.

Children can meet their favourite characters including Princess Elsa and get their faces painted, while families can pose for a picture with a classic car, enjoy some fundraising games and browse Christmas stalls.

Free entry.