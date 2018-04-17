Larbert care home signs up for Care Home Open Day

A care home is inviting Falkirk district residents to join in its celebrations for a Care Home Open Day scheme.

Caledonian Court in Larbert will open its doors this Saturday (10am-3pm) for a Commonwealth-themed event being run as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at creating lasting relationships between care homes and their communities.

Visitors can look forward to games, a treasure hunt and a raffle.

There will also be a variety of delicious dishes, inspired by countries around the Commonwealth, specially prepared by the Victoria Road home’s in-house chef.

Emmanuel Meme, home manager at Caledonian Court, said: “Care Home Open Day provides residents and the Care UK team with a fantastic opportunity to welcome the local community to the home.

“Residents have really enjoyed decorating Caledonian Court with homemade bunting, inspired by countries from around the Commonwealth. We hope that the people of Falkirk will join us in making this year’s event one to remember.”

Guests at the Care Home Open Day event at Caledonian Court will also be able to pick up a copy of Care UK’s guide, A Helping Hand.

For more information, call 0333 434 3008, or email emmanuel.meme@careuk.com.