Larbert bus firm hosting career roadshows to recruit more staff

A Larbert bus and coach manufacturer is rolling out a series of career roadshow events to try to pick up more employees.

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) has made a number of job opportunities available to support its growing development of passenger-friendly low and zero emission buses for domestic and international markets.

The firm is looking for design, lead and principal engineers across all of its disciplines of chassis, body, electrical, test and development and homologation engineering.

Candidates could be based at any of the company’s UK locations in Scotland, the north of England or Surrey.

ADL also hopes to attract graduate talent, as well as qualified project managers, procurement engineers and commodity buyers and commodity managers.

The company has 2500 employees and supports a further 1500 through build partnerships in Europe, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, New Zealand, Mexico, the US and Canada.

The career roadshows will take place in Glasgow, Manchester, York and Guildford from 12pm until 8pm between September 10 and 25 to allow those interested to visit during a lunch break or after finishing work in the evening.

Senior engineers and other members of the ADL team will be on hand to talk about the roles the company is seeking to fill and to kick-start the application process.

To find out more information about the careers roadshow events, visit

www.alexander-dennis.com/careers/careers-roadshow/.