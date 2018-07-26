Larbert bride celebrates big day with husband and giraffes at safari park

The dreams of a Larbert bride came true when she was given the chance to have her pictures taken with giraffes at a safari park.

Newlywed Alexandra McDaid received the surprise gift from her mum, Margaret Canville, after marrying Christopher McDaid in Callander on Saturday.

The photoshoot enabled the 27-year-old to fulfil a childhood ambition by incorporating Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling into her big day.

Mother-of-the-bride Margaret thanked the safari park and said: “Alexandra and Christopher were so excited when I told them it was a possibility and they really loved the experience of feeding the giraffes.”

Liz Gunn, Blair Drummond marketing manager, said: “The wedding party had planned to visit the safari park the day after the wedding and the mother-of-the pride asked if there was anything we could do to make the visit a little special. We were delighted to help.”

The bride and groom arrived at Blair Drummond in full wedding dress and spent time feeding the giraffes.

The special moment was captured on camera by safari park operations supervisor Dave Warren.

He said: “It’s not every day that we have a visitor at the park in her wedding dress!

“Everybody was very pleased to help put together this special experience for the happy couple.”