Electrical fault repairs caused Larbert town centre tailbacks

Drivers faced major tailbacks in Larbert town centre as “difficult excavation” works were carried out to fix a faulty underground cable.

A three-way set of traffic lights — installed at the roundabout between Main Street and Foundry Loan to allow for the repairs to take place — caused cars and vans to grind to a halt last week.

The works, undertaken by a Scottish Power contractor, saw a section of pavement outside the Station Store shut off to pedestrians.

Road users told the Falkirk Herald of their frustration with the chosen traffic management system.

One angered motorist said: “The situation has become exacerbated along Main Street over the last week with the introduction of a complicated three-way traffic control system.

“Long traffic queues are occurring at this junction on a daily basis.”

However, a Scottish Power Energy Networks spokesman confirmed the works had been completed and the traffic lights removed yesterday (Wednesday).

He added: “A fault on an underground cable required urgent repair to ensure that the electricity supplies to nearby homes and businesses were not interrupted. Unfortunately the awkward location of the fault resulted in a difficult excavation.

“Traffic management measures were required, and based on the location of the fault, our contractor believes the temporary lights were installed at the correct locations. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”