Langlees resident wins £30,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

Christmas has come early for one lucky Langlees resident who scooped £30,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Lomond Drive householder landed the windfall when their postcode, FK2 7UW, came up trumps and was announced as a winner on Sunday.

The winner was the only person playing with the postcode and has chosen to remain anonymous.

Had anyone else been playing with FK2 7UW they would also have won cash.

The prize was drawn as part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Christmas campaign, where one postcode is drawn every day throughout December. Those who play with the winning postcode will net themselves a whopping £30,000 for each ticket they hold.

Offering her congratulations to the winner, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Is there any better way to get into the festive spirit than getting a lovely big cheque for £30,000? Santa has definitely arrived early in Langlees this year!

“I hope our lucky winner enjoys treating themselves to something special over the festive season.”

With a minimum of 32 per cent from every ticket going to charity, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised £371 million for more than 5500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally. One charity players have supported is Stirling Carers Centre, which received £1750 earlier this year to create a carers garden.