Land sale will allow Falkirk Muslim group to expand its mosque

The local authority agreed to sell off some land in Falkirk town centre to help a Muslim group improve and extend its mosque.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, members decided to declare two areas of land located at Burnhead Lane and East Bridge Street surplus to operational requirements and authorised the director of development services to dispose of the property by negotiation with Falkirk Muslim Educational and Cultural Centre (FMECC).

The report stated it is estimated FMECC will be investing between £650,000 and £750,000 on the land to extend its mosque.

Councillor Pat Reid wanted to know if the fact the land becoming surplus to requirements had been advertised,because he knew of a group at a nearby mosque who may have been interested. He was told the matter had not been advertised and grew out of FMECC approaching the council with the request.

Councillor Alan Nimmo had concerns he was agreeing to something without knowing the actual value of the land that was being sold.

He said: “I think we should know the value of the site before we agree this.”

It was stated the land was not high value and information would subsequently be presented to Councillor Nimmo when a valuation had been carried out.

Back in 2013 FMECC received £120,000 from a bank loan and community donations to enable the mosque to double its size – catering to 200 people – and improve kitchen and toilet facilities.