Lack of funding could mean closure for Falkirk disabled group

Youngsters at Plus Forth Valley’s Falkirk group are at risk of facing closed doors as funding will soon come to an end.

The local group, which was in its pilot year, provides a better quality of life for children and young people with disabilities and their families.

But as it reaches the final stages of its start-up fund, provided by the Plus Forth Valley Stirling group, these services could cease.

In a bid to continue Plus Forth Valley’s services in Falkirk, parents and workers are desperately trying to raise awareness.

They’ve organised fundraising activities in the local community with family fun days, a tombola and donation tokens from stores such as Asda and Tesco.

Jenni Jamieson, parent of a child at the Falkirk group, said: “We’re appealing to local businesses to donate.

“Other than Plus Forth Valley, there isn’t much available for kids with disabilities in the area so this is essential to us.”

Although the Stirling group is well established with financial backing, the local group, based in the Howgate Centre, is at the end of its funding pot.

Lesley-Anne Livesey, interim CEO at Plus Forth Valley, said: “The grant for our Falkirk project came to an end last month.

“We applied for council funding but were unsuccessful and then our application for Children in Need was rejected too. Now we’re in the process of applying for Awards for All.

“Although we have small pockets of funding, we don’t know how long it’ll last.

“There is a real possibility of closure or only offering a parent funded or run service.”

Recently, the group won £200 of funding through the green token scheme, which sees supermarkets invest in good causes, from Asda in Stenhousemuir and are also part of the blue token scheme in Tesco.

However, this is not enough for the group to continue and why it’s appealing for local businesses and organisations to get involved by making donations.

Parent Jenni continued: “The Falkirk project has provided invaluable support for families and made a huge difference to the children.”

Lesley-Anne assures: “We are not giving up yet.”